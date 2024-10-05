CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

CVS stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

