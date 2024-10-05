Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $195.00 at Benchmark

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Benchmark from $154.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.50.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.40 and its 200 day moving average is $195.23.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 602,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,487,000 after acquiring an additional 74,886 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

