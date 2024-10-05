Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.71.

TSE:DBM opened at C$8.76 on Wednesday. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$764.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.39.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of C$689.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.7751004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

