Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.00.

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Dover

Institutional Trading of Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,818 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,593,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Dover by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dover by 975.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $188.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.05 and a 200-day moving average of $180.58. Dover has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

