Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $118.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Duke Energy stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $118.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.29.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

