DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.13.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 261.43% and a negative net margin of 187.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 41.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 48.2% during the first quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 768,344 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 250,050 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

