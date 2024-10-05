Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1523 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of EOS stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Company Profile
