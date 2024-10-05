Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Engie Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. Engie has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.