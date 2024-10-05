Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Engie Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. Engie has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $18.15.
Engie Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Engie
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.