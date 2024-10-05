Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Evercore ISI

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.89.

Shares of ENOV opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. Enovis has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $65.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.91.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 41,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

