Ensign Energy Services Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$391.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$387.80 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.63%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.65.

Read Our Latest Report on ESI

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$479.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.94 and a 12 month high of C$3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.43.

Insider Activity

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray acquired 11,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.29 per share, with a total value of C$25,173.50. Insiders own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.