EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $142.89 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.15.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $133.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.91. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

