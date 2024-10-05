Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 38.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Ero Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 6.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 28.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $21.87 on Friday. Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

