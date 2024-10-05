Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $21.87 on Friday. Ero Copper has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.20.
Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
