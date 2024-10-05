Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.50 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.15.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at C$29.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.15. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 4.742681 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.