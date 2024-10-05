Evercore ISI Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $43.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

HUBG opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.88. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,047 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Hub Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,836,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,322,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,919,000 after acquiring an additional 76,431 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after purchasing an additional 419,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

