Evercore ISI Lowers Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $165.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $167.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Get Landstar System alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LSTR

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $177.15 on Thursday. Landstar System has a one year low of $161.13 and a one year high of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.75 and a 200-day moving average of $182.66.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.