Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $14.25 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,916.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,567.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $137,852.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,916.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in Everi by 4.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 2,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

