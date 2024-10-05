Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ES. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

ES opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

