FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $470.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $448.46.

FDS opened at $457.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

