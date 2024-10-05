Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,003 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $165,625.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,259,745.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,420.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.05, for a total transaction of $150,591.15.

On Monday, July 29th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $155,204.73.

SiTime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $179.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.42. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $182.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SiTime by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SiTime by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

