Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a market perform rating on the information technology services provider's stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.25.

FIS opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $85.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

