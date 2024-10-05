Financial Survey: Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) versus Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP)

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Himalaya Shipping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $110.23 million 2.29 $2.28 million $0.80 15.23 Himalaya Shipping $83.35 million 4.08 $1.51 million N/A N/A

Seanergy Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

29.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Seanergy Maritime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and Himalaya Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime 20.12% 12.42% 6.02% Himalaya Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Seanergy Maritime pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Seanergy Maritime pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seanergy Maritime and Himalaya Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 1 3.50 Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00

Seanergy Maritime currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.63%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Himalaya Shipping.

Summary

Seanergy Maritime beats Himalaya Shipping on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

