First Farmers and Merchants Co. (FFMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 21st

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from First Farmers and Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance

FFMH stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. First Farmers and Merchants has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Get First Farmers and Merchants alerts:

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers and Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers and Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.