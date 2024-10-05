First Farmers and Merchants Co. (FFMH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 21st

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from First Farmers and Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance
FFMH stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. First Farmers and Merchants has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $36.00.
First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile
