First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Lowered to $20.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FHB. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Hawaiian from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,160 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,025,000 after purchasing an additional 942,634 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 958.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 439,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 397,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,205,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after purchasing an additional 370,722 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,321,000 after purchasing an additional 203,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

