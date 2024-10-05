First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Critical Analysis

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ebang International and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A First Solar 0 4 22 0 2.85

First Solar has a consensus price target of $284.12, indicating a potential upside of 22.93%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than Ebang International.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ebang International has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.1% of Ebang International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Ebang International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and First Solar”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $3.59 million 8.27 -$36.77 million N/A N/A First Solar $3.76 billion 6.57 $830.78 million $9.54 24.23

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Ebang International.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A First Solar 31.98% 17.73% 11.54%

Summary

First Solar beats Ebang International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ebang International

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules. It designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. The company's residual business operations include project development activities, operations and maintenance services, and the sale of PV solar power systems to third-party customers. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

