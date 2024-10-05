Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FI. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.64.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.1 %

FI stock opened at $185.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $185.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

