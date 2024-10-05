Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIVE. Barclays lowered Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $94.27 on Thursday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.85.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 5.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,991,000 after purchasing an additional 769,980 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

