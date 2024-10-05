Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance
Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flanigan’s Enterprises
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.