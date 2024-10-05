Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

