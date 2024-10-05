Frank Corvino Sells 1,247 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $100,084.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,093.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank Corvino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HealthEquity alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45.

HealthEquity Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of HQY stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.81 and a 52-week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $299.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.