Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.73. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $20.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $334.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

