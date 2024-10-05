FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Cut by B. Riley

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Pagaya Technologies in a report issued on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pagaya Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pagaya Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $250.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.16 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGY. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $10.41 on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 6.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

In other news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $327,517.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,368.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 24,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $327,517.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,368.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $117,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,539.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,453 shares of company stock valued at $973,545 in the last ninety days. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,686,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the first quarter valued at $9,265,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 455.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 179,235 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

