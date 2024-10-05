FY2025 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Lifted by B. Riley

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Redfin’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $33,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,410. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Redfin by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,623,000 after buying an additional 1,953,127 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 25.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 445,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Redfin by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 695.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 351,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Redfin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

