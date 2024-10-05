Galliford Try Holdings plc (GFRD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.50 on December 5th

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Galliford Try Stock Up 0.6 %
LON:GFRD opened at GBX 327 ($4.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £328.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,335.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 204.50 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 331 ($4.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 271.48.
Galliford Try Company Profile
