Galliford Try Holdings plc (GFRD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.50 on December 5th

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Galliford Try Stock Up 0.6 %

LON:GFRD opened at GBX 327 ($4.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £328.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,335.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Galliford Try has a one year low of GBX 204.50 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 331 ($4.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 298.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 271.48.

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, custodial, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

