Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Insider Purchases £98,880 in Stock

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) insider Martin Hellawell purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,648 ($22.04) per share, for a total transaction of £98,880 ($132,263.24).

Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,666 ($22.28) on Friday. Gamma Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 980.10 ($13.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,744 ($23.33). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,569.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,453.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,872.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,103.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GAMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 2,250 ($30.10) to GBX 2,300 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

