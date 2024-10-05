Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of GTIM opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.87. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
