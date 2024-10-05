Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth $4,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 0.92. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $13.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
