Gregory Miles Buys 172,414 Shares of Caspin Resources Limited (ASX:CPN) Stock

Caspin Resources Limited (ASX:CPN – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Miles acquired 172,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.01 ($6,896.56).

The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 19.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Caspin Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt minerals. Its flagship properties include the 80% owned Yarawindah Brook Project covering approximately 400 square kilometers, as well as 100% owned Mount Squires Gold Project that covers a land holding of 750 square kilometers located in the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.

