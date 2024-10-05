Gregory Miles Buys 172,414 Shares of Caspin Resources Limited (ASX:CPN) Stock

Caspin Resources Limited (ASX:CPN – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Miles acquired 172,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.01 ($6,896.56).
Caspin Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 19.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.
Caspin Resources Company Profile
