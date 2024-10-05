Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $16.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,728.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,580.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

