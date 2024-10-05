Guggenheim Increases BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Price Target to $18.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTSG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.33. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BrightSpring Health Services

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,260,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $9,722,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth $2,308,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,188,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after buying an additional 379,149 shares during the period.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.