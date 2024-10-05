Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (HVN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.12 on November 12th

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

