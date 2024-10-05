HC Wainwright Increases AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $28.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded AudioEye to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AudioEye

AudioEye Stock Performance

AEYE opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.12 million, a PE ratio of -59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.00.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million. AudioEye had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AudioEye by 202.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the 2nd quarter worth $664,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.