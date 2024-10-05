HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

PolyPid Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get PolyPid alerts:

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. On average, equities analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.