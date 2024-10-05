HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 9.58.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 64,356 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

