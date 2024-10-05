HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KZR opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 9.58.
Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kezar Life Sciences
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.