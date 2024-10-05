Head to Head Review: Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) & Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.1%. Rayonier pays out 101.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ashford Hospitality Trust pays out -7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ashford Hospitality Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rayonier and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Rayonier currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.27%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 244.78%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Rayonier.

Rayonier has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rayonier and Ashford Hospitality Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $1.01 billion 4.68 $173.49 million $1.12 28.38 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.28 billion 0.02 -$178.49 million ($3.17) -0.23

Rayonier has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rayonier and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 14.78% 3.00% 1.53% Ashford Hospitality Trust 2.25% -10.52% 0.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rayonier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rayonier beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.85 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (418,000 acres) and New Zealand (421,000 acres).

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

