Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Earns Underweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their underweight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HR. Wedbush boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 102,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,024 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,003.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 396,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

