Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $373.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $203.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 4,437 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $64,558.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 696,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,134,031.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Heritage Insurance news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 4,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $64,558.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 696,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,134,031.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,213,496.56. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 413.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 74,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60,207 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 96,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

