Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.