Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners cut shares of Humana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $357.24.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $240.03 on Wednesday. Humana has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Humana by 16.1% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after buying an additional 321,233 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Humana by 118.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,396,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

