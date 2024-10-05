Ian Tchacos Purchases 161,608 Shares of ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX) Stock

ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Tchacos bought 161,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,201.00 ($13,931.72).

ADX Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Get ADX Energy alerts:

ADX Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ADX Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, appraisal, and production of oil and gas properties. Its project portfolio comprises the Gaiselberg and Zistersdorf fields in the Vienna basin, Austria; Anshof discovery, Welchau farmin, and ADX-AT-I investment areas in Upper Austria; d363C.R-.AX license offshore project in the Sicily Channel, Italy; and the Parta exploration and Iecea Mare production licenses in Western Romania.

Receive News & Ratings for ADX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.