IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IGM Biosciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.67.

IGMS stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.21. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,430.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $279,957 in the last 90 days. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 628,001 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

