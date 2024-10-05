Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Insider Stephanie Eastment Purchases 1,000 Shares

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 1,000 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £3,920 ($5,243.45).

Impax Environmental Markets Trading Up 0.1 %

LON:IEM opened at GBX 391.50 ($5.24) on Friday. Impax Environmental Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 331.13 ($4.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 410 ($5.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £988.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9,787.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 386.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 390.57.

Impax Environmental Markets Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12,500.00%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

